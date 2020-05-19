Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Calling hours
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eunice Helen Flagg Obituary
Hebron - Eunice Helen Flagg, age 87, of Hebron, went to be with God on May 19, 2020 at Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born March 4, 1933 in Dickenson County, Virginia.

Eunice was a mean little kid and told the most wonderful stories of her family and childhood. She often laughed at herself and looked at the world with childlike wonder. She loved the birds and flowers. Whether you called her Mother, Mom, Grandma, GiGi or Aunt Helen, she touched your soul with her gifts. Even with the frailty of old age, children were drawn to her. She hugged everyone and her light became so bright God couldn't get along without her any longer. Though we grieve our loss our hearts are filled with the gift of her unconditional love, sense of humor and faith in God. She loved her family, her husband, and her Lord with all of her life. She and Robert were married on January 3, 1975 and cared for and loved each other for 45 short years. More than anything, she yearned to run through the woods barefoot and she lived a wide and deep life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Linda Stanley; husband, John Luckhaupt; siblings, Clara Hill, James Stanley, Julius Stanley, Clercie Hale, Lula Stanley, Leona Taylor, Lola Marshal and Maston Stanley.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Flagg; children, Shirley (Robert) Potts, Donna (Mike) Thompson and Michael Flagg; grandchildren, Joseph (Heather) Thompson, Blaze Bishop, Heather (Brian) Han, Zane (Melissa) Luckhaupt, Leslie (Chris) Coggins, Grace Thompson and Chris Shal, Atrézu 'Blue' Swan, and Jennifer Ridenhour; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sadie, Eli, Katie, Joseph, Ella, Conner, Gavin, Miles, Madison and Brooklyn; siblings, Della Rasnick and Medford Stanley; step-daughter, Trudy (Myron) Boetticher and their children, Adriann (Toby) Eborn, Martin (Cami) Evans, Nathan Evans, Sam (Leah) Evans, Evan (Emily) Boetticher and Aaron (Mercedes) Boetticher; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at the Hebron home of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 108 North 7th Street in Hebron. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

A private family funeral will be observed. Burial will take place in Kirkerville Cemetery.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Eunice or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to care for Eunice and her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 21, 2020
