Eunice M. Smith
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Eunice May Smith, 84, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1 P.M., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Pastor Bryan Grove as celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 11-1 P.M., prior to the service. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Chillicothe, 11 A.M., Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Eunice, a member of Maple Avenue Christian Union Church, died at home with her family by her side on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on May 16, 1936, to the late Eli and Amy (Rogers) Fisher.
She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cooking for her family. For many years, Eunice provided in home daycare and also worked at Callander Dry Cleaners and Newark Cleaners.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Tony Boler, Rhonda (Paul) Saling, Rocky (Connie) Smith, Rusty (Patti) Smith, and Jeanie (Kevin) Denman; 9 grandchildren, Amber Smith, Cassidy Smith, Amy (Drew) Untied, Lindsey (Scott) Everhart, Baron (Courtney) Smith, Roxanne Smith, Corbin Chase (Sara) Smith, Amanda Smith, and Joe Denman; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Fisher; brother-in-law, Robert Scheibeck; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith; great-grandson, Karter Smith; brothers, Clayton (Garnet), Carl (Marie), Ralph (Annabelle), John, and Russell (Edith) Fisher; sisters, Anna K. Robinson, Euretta Scheibeck, Nan (Howard) Hatfield; and sister-in-law, Marty Fisher.
The family requests that memorials in Eunice's name be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229-1728; or the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
