Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Eustace Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eustace V. "Buddy" Bennett


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eustace V. "Buddy" Bennett Obituary
Eustace "Buddy" V. Bennett

Utica - Eustace "Buddy" V. Bennett, 67 of Utica passed away August 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 18, 1952, in Jesup, GA to the late Eustace V. and Ivone (Manning) Bennett Sr.

During his career Eustace has worked many jobs in the food service / health care industry. He was especially proud of the opportunity to serve the Troops in Iraq.

He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Jonathan D. Booth; brother, Robert Bennett; sisters, Barbara Davis and Yvonne Bennett; aunt, Jeannette Manning; nieces, Lisa (James) Bennett Pearce and Emily Bennett; nephews, Jimmy "Peanut" (Katie) Davis, Jason (Carrie) Davis and Eron (Joanne) Bennett; many great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Theodore Edison Bear Bennett Booth.

Eustace is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Lariscey.

A special Thank You to Kathy, Bernie, Teri, and all the Health Care workers that made the last part of his journey bearable. He loved and appreciated you all!

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery in Jesup, GA.

To sign a online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eustace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now