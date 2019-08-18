|
|
Eustace "Buddy" V. Bennett
Utica - Eustace "Buddy" V. Bennett, 67 of Utica passed away August 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 18, 1952, in Jesup, GA to the late Eustace V. and Ivone (Manning) Bennett Sr.
During his career Eustace has worked many jobs in the food service / health care industry. He was especially proud of the opportunity to serve the Troops in Iraq.
He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Jonathan D. Booth; brother, Robert Bennett; sisters, Barbara Davis and Yvonne Bennett; aunt, Jeannette Manning; nieces, Lisa (James) Bennett Pearce and Emily Bennett; nephews, Jimmy "Peanut" (Katie) Davis, Jason (Carrie) Davis and Eron (Joanne) Bennett; many great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Theodore Edison Bear Bennett Booth.
Eustace is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Lariscey.
A special Thank You to Kathy, Bernie, Teri, and all the Health Care workers that made the last part of his journey bearable. He loved and appreciated you all!
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery in Jesup, GA.
To sign a online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019