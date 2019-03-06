Eva B. Johnson



Newark - A Celebration of Life Service for Eva B. Johnson, age 97, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Chaplain Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery.



Eva passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born June 13, 1921 in Hanover, Ohio to the late Dewey and Lillie (Shannon) Sudduth.



Eva was a dedicated 75-year member of Wright Memorial United Methodist Church in Newark. She loved to bake and create all types of sweets, including her favorites, chocolate chip cookies and delicious cinnamon rolls. Eva loved chocolate of all kinds, especially the milk chocolate Milky Way candy bar.



She also was an avid fan of Lawrence Welk, watching his show each Saturday night when the show aired. For those who knew Eva best, understood she was always in motion, whether she was traveling across the United States with her husband, Eugene or creating her signature caramel Christmas candy.



She is survived by a son, Wayne (Becky) Johnson of Mount Vernon; a daughter, Dianna S. Johnson of Newark; daughter-in-law, Carol Johnson of Vermilion; four grandchildren, Kevin (Anna) Johnson, Julie (Charley) DePriest, Tatum (Kevin) Annett and Travis Tharp; six great-grandchildren, Anthony Johnson, Amanda Annett, Alex Annett, Turner Tharp, Tanner Tharp and Tyler Tharp; a nephew; and numerous cousins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Virgil "Eugene" Johnson (2005); a son, Dale Johnson (2017); and two sisters, Jean Carpenter (2017) and "Dottie" Diller (1987).



Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Eva's name to Wright Memorial United Methodist Church, 735 Mount Vernon Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Johnson family. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary