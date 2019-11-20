|
|
Eva Nell Reed
Johnstown - Eva Nell Reed, 95, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Marengo, Ohio. She was born November 16, 1924, in Murphy, NC, to the late Robert C. and Oma Lee (Dockery) Anderson. Following the death of her first husband, Wayne H. Caudle, in North Carolina, Eva moved her family to Johnstown, Ohio.
Eva was devout in her Christian faith and was an avid reader. In addition to raising her family, she worked for 25 years at Tech Rubber in Johnstown.
Eva is survived by her sons, Larry (Nancy) Caudle of Prairieville, LA and Fritz (Joan) Caudle of Mansfield, OH; sister, D. Juanita (Richard) Smith of Croton; grandchildren, Wayne (Jamie), Jerry (Jennifer), Kristi (Danny), Lisa (Cam), Jeff, Tim, and Chad; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne H. Caudle; husband, Carl R. Reed; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Johnstown United Methodist Church, 159 S. Main St, in Johnstown, with Pastor Matthew Van Winkle as celebrant. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10-11 A.M., at the church. Burial will follow the service at Green Hill Cemetery.
CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in Johnstown, OH is honored to assist the family. Memorial contributions in Eva's honor may be made to . Online condolences may be shared with Eva's family at www.ckfraley.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019