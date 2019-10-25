|
|
Evelyn E. "Evie" Via
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn E. "Evie" Via, age 75, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, November 2, at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road, Newark, with Pastor Gus Andrews officiating. Friends and family may pay respects from 1-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 p.m.
Evie peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). Evie was born on August 5, 1944 in Newark, Ohio to the late Kenneth R. and Dorothy I. (Glecker) McClain.
Evie was a graduate of Licking Valley High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Richard L. Via, on February 14, 1969. Evie worked in Banking, accounting, building industry, and owned and operated the County Seat and Public House Restaurants. Evie spent 32 years in the real estate industry, 24 years as a Re/Max agent. She helped generations of families buy and sell homes. She was honored to receive the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award, 75 Million Dollar Club Award, plus she was named Licking County Realtor of the Year on two separate occasions. She was a faithful member of the Licking Valley Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Via; two daughters, Amy Underwood of Newark and Shelby (Ron) Bridges of Lebanon; stepdaughter, Christina Via; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry K. (Debbie) McClain; sister, Lois A. Snively and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Richard L. Via, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019