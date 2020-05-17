|
Evelyn Emily Bussey
Heath - A graveside service honoring the life of Evelyn Emily Bussey, age 92, of Heath, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Fairmount Cemetery near Jacksontown with Pastor Bob Beyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. A social distancing visitation (by automobile) will be held. Please enter via the west driveway at the funeral home and remain in your car. You will be directed how to proceed.
Evelyn was born September 26, 1927 in Northampton, England to the late William George and Kate Wright (Bradshaw) Cherry. She passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home.
Evelyn was a "war bride" and married her husband, Donald E. Bussey, on August 23, 1945. She retired from Lakewood Schools and was employed at Jacksontown Elementary for 23 ½ years as a cashier. She was a long-time member of Jacksontown United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women. Evelyn loved her family immensely and enjoyed going on family vacations. She also enjoyed caring for her flower gardens, picking apples, taking walks, biking, knitting and crocheting afghans, and a good cup of tea.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Ann Bussey of Heath; a son, Mark Donald (Robin) Bussey of Newark; daughter-in-law, Charmaine Bussey of Newark; grandchildren, Allison (Brandon) Mowrey, Ian Bussey, Donnie Sanford and Heidi DeLeon; great-grandchildren, Brenda Giron, Ellie Nunez, Charlotte Mowrey and Gabriella Hernandez; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald, who passed away on January 20, 1997; and by two sons, Marvin William Bussey in 1967 and Paul Stephen Bussey in 2007; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Rapley and Marjorie Stamps.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacksontown United Methodist Church, the , American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020