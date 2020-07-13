Evelyn Fleischer
Newark - Evelyn Lucille Fleischer, 91, of Newark, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at McNaughten Pointe in Columbus. She was born March 25, 1929 in Newark to the late Ellis and Elizabeth (Priest) Roberts.
Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and was a devout Christian. She worked in photography as a photo processor and enjoyed playing Bingo and various card games.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Lee Jenkins of Newark; nephew, Doug Jenkins; niece, Lisa (Brent) Cramer; great nephews, Adam Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, and Jacob Cramer; great niece, Britney Cramer; and special niece, Alicia Duvall-Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Fleischer; brother, Dwight Eugene Roberts; brother-in-law, Ronald Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Margaret Roberts.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com