1/1
Evelyn Fleischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Fleischer

Newark - Evelyn Lucille Fleischer, 91, of Newark, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at McNaughten Pointe in Columbus. She was born March 25, 1929 in Newark to the late Ellis and Elizabeth (Priest) Roberts.

Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and was a devout Christian. She worked in photography as a photo processor and enjoyed playing Bingo and various card games.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon Lee Jenkins of Newark; nephew, Doug Jenkins; niece, Lisa (Brent) Cramer; great nephews, Adam Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, and Jacob Cramer; great niece, Britney Cramer; and special niece, Alicia Duvall-Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Fleischer; brother, Dwight Eugene Roberts; brother-in-law, Ronald Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Margaret Roberts.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved