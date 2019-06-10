Evelyn J. Granger



Newark - Evelyn J. Granger, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 23, 1928 to the late Ocie and Lorene (nee Rogers) Frump in Highland, County, OH.



A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Corbin Huffman and Evelyn will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens, following the service. Family will greet friends from 5-8pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home.



Evelyn was a long-time member of Neal Ave United Methodist Church, Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, Young at Heart, and Reynoldsburg Emmaus Community.



She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Sue) Granger of Ocala, FL, Michael (Donna) Granger of Tuscumbia, AL, and Marcia (Terry) Wohlford of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Kenneth (Becca) Granger, Holly (Ray) Merletti, Christopher (Rhyanne) Granger, Todd (Jeni) Granger, Jeremy Granger, EDee (Adam) Mitchell, Andrew Price, Eric (Catey) Wohlford, and Justin (Kaley) Wohlford; great grandchildren, Adam, Haley, Allysia, Roman, Laura Catherine, Harper, Christopher and Cameron Granger, and Emma, Ellianna, Lane, and Mason Wohlford; siblings, Eleanor (Ron) Peabody of Springfield, Joyce McKibben of New Viena, and Jim (Mary Jane) Frump of Leesburg.



In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Granger, and brothers, Joseph, Roger Dale, Allen, and David Frump.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neal Avenue United Methodist, 12 Neal Ave, Newark, OH 43055. Published in the Advocate on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary