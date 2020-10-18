Evelyn Jean Soliday
Newark - On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Evelyn Jean Soliday went to be with The Lord at the beautiful age of 91. She was surrounded by the love of her family as she passed into eternity.
Evelyn was born on July 30, 1929 to the late Paul and Eva (Thompson) Miller. She lived at Rocky Fork for 89 years.
Evelyn loved to play the piano, especially gospel and patriotic music. She played the piano and organ at the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, where she was an active member for 91 years. She also had a soft heart for stray cats, giving them a home on her porch for many years.
Evelyn will be deeply missed by her daughter, Karen (Soliday) Scott, son-in-law Steven Scott; granddaughters, Tamara (Todd) Owens and Kimberly (George) Fackler; great-grandchildren, Blake and Payton Owens and Madelyn Dawson; and friends at Rocky Fork.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Soliday; her sister Frances Mitchell; and brother Ralph Miller.
Calling hours will be from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, 12969 Techniglas Road, Newark.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, October 21 at Rocky Fork Church of Christ, with Moses Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Fork Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that masks please be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Fork Church of Christ or the Humane Society of Licking County in Evelyn's name.
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com