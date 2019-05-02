|
|
Evelyn Smith
Heath - Evelyn Doughty (Gutridge) Smith, 88 of Heath, OH, formerly of Newark, OH and Charlotte, NC peacefully passed away April 29, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Evelyn was born August 17, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Clinton and Edna Doughty. She loved to dance. Rumor had it, as told by her, that she and friends would often hitchhike from Buckeye Lake to Newark on Saturday night in search of a place to dance. She was a gifted seamstress, making many of her daughter's dance costumes, prom and wedding dresses. She enjoyed bingo, planning cards, watching the Carolina Panthers and any endeavor when the great grandchildren were involved.
She attended 3 B Beauty School, worked as a receptionist, a full-time homemaker and eventually found her calling in marketing high-end fur coats and accessories for Belk in Charlotte, NC.
Evelyn is survived by her son Michael (Mary) Gutridge of Granville, OH; a sister, Suzann Parero of New Albany, OH; grandchildren, Brian Hoy of Blacklick, OH, Summer (Mike) Savin of Charlotte, NC, Erin (Pat) Gutridge-McPherson of Reynoldsburg, OH, Mindy (Ken) Tietz of Granville, OH, Jason (Shellie) Snelling of Newark, OH; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sherry Ayers; sisters, Daisy Johnston and Martha Rhodes; and husbands, James Coldren and Robert Smith.
Special thanks to The Inn at Chapel Grove, Kendal Rehabilitation Unit, Mt. Carmel East Hospital and Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and consideration.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main St., Newark, OH. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Twp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or any local Humane Society or Animal Rescue.
Condolences may be expressed at ww.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on May 2, 2019