Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Evenes Koppert
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
88 N. Fifth Street
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
88 N. Fifth Street
Evenes "Eve" Koppert

Evenes "Eve" Koppert Obituary
Evenes "Eve" Koppert

Newark - A funeral service for Evenes M. "Eve" Koppert, 95 of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 88 N. Fifth Street with Pastor Scott Campbell and Pastor Todd Frail officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Koppert died Tuesday December 31, 2019 in Mt. Carmel East Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1924 in Newark to John M. and Vera (Mitchell) Stanley.

She was a 1942 graduate of Newark High School, having received the highest grades of her class. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1943. She served as the church secretary for 25 years. She was active in the Candlelighters, UMW and a reliable kitchen worker. She read her Bible regularly even as her eye sight failed. She kept current contacts for prayer needs in the congregation. Throughout her life she enjoyed nature, taking great pleasure in flowers and walks. She and her husband were able to travel during their retirement and winter in Florida with family. Eve was always a positive person. Her family was her first priority and she would attend sports activities and other events involving the children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Rev. William S. (Julie) Koppert of Newark, Sharon R. Koppert of Heath; son-in-law, Bob Skidmore of Newark; four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William H. Koppert, Jr.; daughters, Kay Turner, Laura Skidmore; sisters, Ernestine Stanley and Shirlene Nehls.

Visitation will be observed Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

The family requests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
