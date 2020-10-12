Everett E. Wooten, Jr.
NEWARK - Everett E. Wooten Jr., 75, of Newark, Ohio the loving husband of Myong "Ok", passed away October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 7, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Everett E. Wooten Sr. and Mary Helen (Schwartz) Wooten.
He was a twenty-year resident of Westerville, Ohio, and a member of Saint Paul's Catholic church in Westerville, Ohio. Everett graduated from Westerville High School in 1963 and from Columbus Drafting College and MATA.
In 1966 he joined the Ohio Air National Guard. In 1968 his unit was activated and deployed to Korea for eighteen months where he met his future wife Myong. He was employed by Kellam and Foley Architect and Engineers for years overseeing many construction projects. Later he joined Joseph Baker in Newark, Ohio as construction supervisor of the Dow Chemical and Research Center in Granville, Ohio. Leaving Baker and Associate Everett formed an employment agency called Diversified Services Group in Newark, Ohio and employed many hundreds of Newark Area residents for over twenty years and also was in storage business.
Everett enjoyed flying so much he obtained a flight instruction license along with helicopter license. He and his wife were avid Lake Erie sailors of their beloved sailboat over 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife appreciated their life traveling the county with a motorhome.
He was having his life showing off his antique cars. He loved driving his 1957 corvette and 1919 fire truck for the July 4th parade of Granville for years. His retirement project restoring the corvette had to be stopped. However, he enjoyed watching his car being put together by his caring neighbors for him.
Everett is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Myong "Ok" (Kim) Wooten; sister, Anita Carolyn (Michael) Stumph of Westerville, Ohio; brother, Larry "Bobby" (Denise) Wooten of Trinity, Florida, and cousin, Marie Bates of Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Janet Sue Cleesattle and Linda Lou Butz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
