1/1
Everett E. Wooten Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett E. Wooten, Jr.

NEWARK - Everett E. Wooten Jr., 75, of Newark, Ohio the loving husband of Myong "Ok", passed away October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 7, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Everett E. Wooten Sr. and Mary Helen (Schwartz) Wooten.

He was a twenty-year resident of Westerville, Ohio, and a member of Saint Paul's Catholic church in Westerville, Ohio. Everett graduated from Westerville High School in 1963 and from Columbus Drafting College and MATA.

In 1966 he joined the Ohio Air National Guard. In 1968 his unit was activated and deployed to Korea for eighteen months where he met his future wife Myong. He was employed by Kellam and Foley Architect and Engineers for years overseeing many construction projects. Later he joined Joseph Baker in Newark, Ohio as construction supervisor of the Dow Chemical and Research Center in Granville, Ohio. Leaving Baker and Associate Everett formed an employment agency called Diversified Services Group in Newark, Ohio and employed many hundreds of Newark Area residents for over twenty years and also was in storage business.

Everett enjoyed flying so much he obtained a flight instruction license along with helicopter license. He and his wife were avid Lake Erie sailors of their beloved sailboat over 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife appreciated their life traveling the county with a motorhome.

He was having his life showing off his antique cars. He loved driving his 1957 corvette and 1919 fire truck for the July 4th parade of Granville for years. His retirement project restoring the corvette had to be stopped. However, he enjoyed watching his car being put together by his caring neighbors for him.

Everett is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Myong "Ok" (Kim) Wooten; sister, Anita Carolyn (Michael) Stumph of Westerville, Ohio; brother, Larry "Bobby" (Denise) Wooten of Trinity, Florida, and cousin, Marie Bates of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Janet Sue Cleesattle and Linda Lou Butz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved