Everett F. Burchard, Jr.
Newark - A funeral service for Everett F. Burchard, Jr., 54, of Newark will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00-12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
Mr. Burchard passed away on December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1965 in Newark to Everett F. and the late, Geraldine M. (Wages) Burchard, Sr..
Everett was a truck driver for Trillium Farms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and old cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria G. (Escarcega) Burchard; daughters, Brandy (Colten) Palm and Monica Burchard; step-children, Ruben, Ignacio and Cudverto Juarez; grandchildren, Alivia Hall, Ethan Burchard and Emmalee Palm; father, Everett Burchard, Sr.; sisters, Ruth Miller, Maria (Bob) Salyers and Theresa (Ken) Langley; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Burchard; and step-daughter, Argelia Juarez.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019