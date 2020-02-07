|
|
Everett Stradley
Heath - Everett Eugene "Strad" Stradley, 69, of Heath, died unexpectedly, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 19, 1950 in Newark to the late Orlo and Nora (Rine) Stradley.
Strad was proud Marine Corps Veteran. He worked for 34 years at Owens Corning in Quality Control. He was a member of the Newark Eagles. He was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed taking his cars to shows. He was a Ohio State and Trump supporter and enjoyed buying things on e-bay. He loved spending time with his beloved dog, Blackie. He enjoyed being with and talking to his many, many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Monica (Dennis) Miller; stepson, Ray (Laura) Frazier; four grandchildren, Zachary, Owen, Jessica, and Carl; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; three brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the V.A., Health Squad, Heath Police, and Dr. Barth.
Visitation will be Monday from 12-2 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark where the funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020