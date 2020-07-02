1/1
Evonne M. Holloway
1933 - 2020
Evonne M. Holloway

Newark - A memorial service for Evonne M. Holloway, 86, of Newark will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Victory Christian Center Church of God, 1092 W. Church St., Newark with Pastor Dan Layman officiating.

Mrs. Holloway passed away on June 17, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center. She was born on December 5, 1933 in Scotts Bluff, NE to the late Rudolph F. and Ida Iola (Clure) Adler.

Evonne was a former member of the Church of God in Anderson, IN. She volunteered for Licking County Jail Ministry and TWIGs. She loved reading, music and crocheting.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles Holloway; children, Charlie Holloway, Marti (Al) Hyslip, Jim (Cindy) Holloway and Karen Holloway; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Black and Shirley Forsyth; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Holloway.

Memorial contributions can be made to MMS Aviation (Missionary Maintenance Service Aviation) www.mmsaviation.org or OMF (Overseas Missionary Fellowship) www.omf.org.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Center Church of God
