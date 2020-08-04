Barbara, Beverly, Betty, Ray, Tracy and Family,

Heaven gained another Angel!! Wishing you my Sincere Sympathy in the Loss of your Dear Mother. Faye was a sweet, caring person. I'll miss our phone conversations and the talks we had at the Pythian Sister functions!! We traveled as District Deputies for the Pythian Sisters of Ohio. Those were the good old days!! As you go through this difficult and time of sadness, may you know in your heart how very much others care. She'll be missed!! R.I.P my friend. God Bless all of you. Stay Safe!!

Helen Burgoon

Friend