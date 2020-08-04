Faye Hammond (Reeves)
Pataskala - Faye I. (Reeves) Hammond, age 93, of Pataskala, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born November 3, 1926 in Athens, Ohio to the late Worley R. and Jessie May (Marshall) Reeves. Faye graduated from Rutland High School in 1944. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pataskala and the Pythian Sisters of Ohio for 63 years, as District Deputy.
Faye worked at the former Isley in Columbus on High Street. She was a 'Rosie the Riveter' sewing for Thelma Otto Dress Shop in Pataskala. Faye enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and cherished her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Hammond; brothers, Merrille and Arthur Reeves, brother-in-law, Jacob Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Janice Hammond. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by sisters, Dorothea (Joseph) Salhaney of Florida and Merle Johnson of Texas; daughters, Betty (Frank) Gieseck of Pataskala, Beverly Hammond of Toledo, and Barbara Hammond of Pataskala; sons, Paul Ray Hammond of Pataskala, and Tracy Hammond of Thornville; grandchildren, Franklin P. and Andrew Gieseck, Kristie and Angela Hammond; along with numerous extended family members.
The family wishes to thank Trinity Mt. Carmel Hospice, especially Beth Aspery, Carrie Yerian, Andrea Thompson, and Nicki Miracle, for all the loving care.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215-4039 or to First Presbyterian Church in Pataskala. Online condolences may be shared with Faye's family at www.kauberfraley.com
. Kauber Fraley Funeral Home in Pataskala is honored to assist with arrangements.