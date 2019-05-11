|
|
Faye (Hughes) Jackson
Newark - Faye (Hughes) Jackson, 91 of Newark, OH passed away at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware, OH on January 2, 2019. She was born Eliza Faye Hughes on October 21, 1927 in Somerset, KY.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Robert F. Jackson.
She is survived by her two sons Robert R. Jackson (Kathleen) and David F.Jackson (Margaret), grandchildren Marla Scott, Benjamin Jackson ( Lolo), Elizabeth Kelly (Daniel), David Jackson (Deanna), Jessica Bowman (Mark), great-grand children Henry and Grant Kelly, Hannah and Hayley Jackson.
Faye (Hughes) Jackson began working for the C&O Railroad in Richmond, IN. after graduating from Shopville High school near Somerset, KY in 1945. Her future husband Bob Jackson also worked for the C&O and they started their life together in November 1946. They eventually moved to Lafayette, IN where she worked as a realtor while Bob attended Purdue University. After his graduation in 1957 they moved to Muncie, IN and then on to Newark, Ohio in 1962.
Faye loved her home, family and church. She was a gardener, homemaker, bridge player, loving mother and wife. She traveled throughout the US and to Europe but she never lost her love for Somerset, KY where she was raised. She always said, "I might live somewhere else but Somerset is home".
The family would like to thank Faye's neighbors and many friends from First Baptist Heath and TOPS for their cards, visits and prayers, and the staff and volunteers from Meals on Wheels and Home Instead for their kindness and support.
The nurses and entire staffs of Willow Brook at Delaware Run and Capital City Hospice surrounded Faye with loving care and comfort throughout her stay and especially in her last days. We will be forever grateful to them all for making Faye and her family feel welcomed and at peace.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday May 18th, 2019 at First Baptist Church Heath, 525 South 30th Street, Heath, Ohio 43056.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to First Baptist Heath, Capital City Hospice, Willow Brook at Delaware Run or Meals on Wheels.
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on May 11, 2019