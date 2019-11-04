|
|
Fern Cheek Nethers Martin
Dresden - Fern P. Cheek Nethers Martin, 99, of Marne, Ohio died Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center in Newark.
Born March 19, 1920 in Wakatomika, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Earnest and Zelma (Howell) Thomas. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and a former member of the Black Run Church of God. Currently she was attending the Marne United Methodist Church. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Surviving is one daughter, Phyllis Turner (Mack) McCullough of Marne; eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and twenty-two great great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Eleanor Powers of Roseville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Cheek, her second husband, John David Nethers; a great grandson, Chad Yarbourgh; four brothers and six sisters.
Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Mark Pierce and Pastor David Warner officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019