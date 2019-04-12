Florence Gaulke



Heath - Florence E. Gaulke, age 74, of Heath, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on February 28, 1945 to the late Roy and Elsie (Wolfe) Swackhammer in Newark, OH.



Florence retired from Owen's Corning and was a long time member of Emmanuel Praise Church. In her free time, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family.



Florence is survived by her loving husband of nearly 41 years, Ned Gaulke. She also leaves behind her "adopted children", Charles (Bertie) Sebastian and Heidi Sebastian; sister, Charlene Boggs; nieces, Amy Eubanks, Stephanie Wilson, and Cindy Casper; nephews, Mitch Eubanks, Michael Eubanks, Carl (Becky) Wilson, Jr., and Edward Swackhammer.



In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Eagle, and brothers, Everette and Richard Swackhammer.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 10am-11am, on Monday, at the funeral home prior to the service. Services will be officiated by best friend and Pastor Trudy Sebastian and Florence will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary