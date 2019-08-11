Services
Florence Mary Groen


1922 - 2019
Florence Mary Groen Obituary
Florence Mary Groen

Charlotte - Florence Mary Groen died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Detroit, MI on July 28, 1922 to Owen Francis Hannon and Florence Richards Hannon. Florence lived in Newark, OH from 1956-1980 and then moved to Charlotte, NC in 1981.

Florence was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved nothing better than to be surrounded by her family.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-one years John T. Groen. She is survived by her three children, Susan M. Groen of Charlotte, NC, Patricia A. Simpson and husband, Alan R. Simpson of Charlotte, NC and Eric J. Groen and wife, Susan H. Groen of Zionsville, IN; four grandchildren, Dr. Kristen E. (Groen) Fletcher and husband, Dr. Kyle T. Fletcher of Nicholasville, KY, Brian K. Groen and wife, Miranda C. Groen of Denver, CO., Alexander J. Simpson of Charlotte, NC and Ashley H. Simpson of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ainsley G. Fletcher and Luke M. Fletcher.

Services for Florence will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019
