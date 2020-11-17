Flossie Brown
Alexandria - Flossie Ann Brown, of Alexandria, passed Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home. She was born December 30, 1934, in New Albany, daughter of the late Lawrence A. Baltz and Flossie Helen (Swick) Baltz Newton. Flossie graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1952. She was a devoted wife, mother, granny and great granny. Flossie served as a Brownie leader, home room mother for many school functions, band booster member, and she always attended functions to support her children and grandchildren. Flossie was also a member of the Homemakers Club of Alexandria, Card Club, and Alexandria Buckeyes. She was a member of a church circle for many years at Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna where she was baptized and confirmed. She and her husband, Bob, were self-employed with Flossie serving as the bookkeeper. They were a team. They enjoyed traveling to several Zane Grey's West Society Conventions, made a boat trip down and back up the Mississippi River, and eventually traveled to all 50 states. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Norma Jean Butsch and Alice Marie Baltz. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) McLaughlin Brown, whom she married June 9, 1957; two daughters, Michelle (Richard) Riesbeck of Senecaville, and Melissa (Joe) Malone of Johnstown; one son, Robert (Molly) Brown of Bolivar; three grandchildren, Jarrod (Marisa) Brown, Jason Brown and Jessica Brown; two great granddaughters, Hadassah and Adelina Brown; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, Ohio, with the Rev. Joel Adkins officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the start of service at the cemetery. Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, Johnstown, has been entrusted with arrangements. The family would like to thank the supportive caregivers from Home Instead. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to the donor's choice.