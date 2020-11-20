Floyd O. "Peck" Shook
Newark - Floyd O. "Peck" Shook, 90, of Newark passed away peacefully November 19, 2020 due to Covid-19 virus. He was born on October 26, 1930 in Lockbourn to the late Edward and Myrtle (Sowers) Shook.
He retired from Rockwell and was a Korean Army Veteran stationed in Germany. He enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie.
He is survived by his sons, Frank (Vivien) Shook of Columbus, Tom Shook of Newark and Bernie (Jackie) Shook of Newark; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Shook; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elisabeth A. (Versal) Shook; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Pam Shook; brother, Edward Shook, Jr.; and sister, Marie Gaines.
A private service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
