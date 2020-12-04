Forest Gayheart
ST. LOUISVILLE - A graveside service celebrating the life of Forest Gayheart, age 88, of St. Louisville, Ohio, will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Eden Cemetery, St. Louisville, Ohio with his son-in-law, Michael Mears officiating. The family requests social distancing and face masks to be worn.
Forest passed away on December 3, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital with family at his side. He was born in Hindman, Kentucky to the late Sam and Herma (Watts) Gayheart.
Forest was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas and lovingly cared for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Forest loved gardening with his wife eagerly sharing the fruits of their labor with family, friends and anyone who enjoyed fresh vegetables. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Family vacations were spent with friends and family fishing on Lake Erie and Lake Nipissing, Ontario, Canada. He loved playing bluegrass music with his brothers and friends and making many of his instruments, clocks and furniture. Forest enjoyed attending auctions in his retirement years, repairing lawn mowers, hunting and sitting on the back porch swing with his beloved dog Hunter.
Survivors include his children, Joyce (Michael) Liming, Donnie (Beth) Gayheart, Denise (Michael) Mears and Marsha (Douglas) Noblick; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and three sisters and nine brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Esther, his infant son, Gary, brothers Bob, James and two infant sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Knox Community Hospital Palliative Care, 1330 Coshocton Avenue, Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050.
