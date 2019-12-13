Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Newark Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Forest Heskett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forest Glen "Frosty" Heskett


1937 - 2019
Forest Glen "Frosty" Heskett Obituary
Forest "Frosty" Glen Heskett

NEWARK - A funeral service for Forest "Frosty" Glen Heskett, 82, of Newark, Ohio, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Father Michael Gribble officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Frosty passed away December 11, 2019, after losing his battle with liver cancer, at the New Albany Care Center in New Albany. He was born April 8th, 1937, in Barnesville, Ohio, to the late Herman and Grace (Curtis) Heskett.

Frosty was a 1956 graduate of Barnesville HS. He was a sergeant in the Army (101st airborne) and worked 39 years and retired from Newark Telephone/Alltel. He loved socializing with his MANY friends, football-especially the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals, fishing trips to Canada, hunting with friends, and planting flowers and doing yardwork.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Maddux) Heskett; daughter, Leanette Robertson (Jack); step children, David Ruton (Arletta), Julie Ruton, and Kristin Johnson (Rob); grandchildren, Jennifer Craig (Jimmy), Jeffrey Warner (Jennifer Eddy), Brandy McMahon, and Annie Long (Chip Cruz); great-grandchildren, Rileigh Randall, Emmalyn Warner, Cooper Moore, and Brooklyn Warner; sister-in-law, Margaret Heskett; many nieces and nephews (including Sandi Bolton who he was very close to), and MANY friends (including James Hoskinson who he loved like a brother).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Heskett; granddaughter, Brittany Warner; brother, James Heskett; sister, Nancy Link, and brother-in-law, Harold Link.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
