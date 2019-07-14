|
|
Forrest W. Swick
Mount Vernon - Forrest W. Swick, age 89, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born on April 6, 1930 in Licking County to the late George W. and Bessie J. (Wilkin) Swick.
Forrest was a member of the Brandon Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Columbia Gas and Transmission in 1989 after 32 years as a welder/welding instructor. Forrest was a member of Mt. Zion Lodge F & AM and the Ohio Eastern Star Chapter 236. He was an avid reader, loved westerns and liked to hunt and camp.
Forrest and his wife Beverly traveled and cherished many years together in Florida. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; especially watching all their sporting events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Beverly Ann (Hughes) Swick; his daughter, Regina (Darrell) Biffath of Mount Vernon, grandchildren, Tina (Brad) Spearman, Tara (Scott) Stiltner; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Braden Spearman, Jacob and Lucas Stiltner, sister, Emma Jean Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
Forrest was preceded in death by brothers, Earl and Chester Swick, and a brother-in-law, Norman Myers.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. Masonic services will start after calling hours at 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday - 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with military graveside honors by the Knox County Joint Veteran's Council.
In lieu of flowers: Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Baptist Church.
To express a condolence or to share a memory with the Swick family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on July 14, 2019