Frances K. "Fran" (Manning) Rice

Newark - Frances K. "Fran" (Manning) Rice, 68 of Newark, Ohio passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital, following a brave fight with cancer. Born October 16, 1951 in Wellsboro, PA to Clair and Mabel E. "Rusty" (Hepburn) Manning. Fran graduated from Wellsboro Area High School and on April 10, 1971 married James D. Rice. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newark, Ohio.

Fran is survived by her husband: Jim Rice of Newark, Ohio; a son: Todd (Jamie) Rice of Canal Winchester, Ohio; a grandson: Tristan D. Rice serving in the US Navy; a brother: Jim (Linda) Manning of Lake Hausu, AZ; a sister: Connie (Bob) Morral of Niles Valley, PA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother David Manning.

Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to her life Saturday December 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901, with a funeral to follow, Rev. Dr. Tim Morral officiating. Burial will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
