Frances L. Johnson, age 70, passed away February 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic after long fight with heart complications. Born on June 26, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Raymond and Thelma Arthur. Graduate of Licking Valley High School. Retired from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank after 29 years. Longtime active member of Pataskala Church of the Nazarene where she was on Missionary Council and participated in Bible Study. Fran took great pride in volunteering with The Turbin Project. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Karen Arthur; husband David Johnson; brother-in-law Jack Garber. Survived by children, Wendy (Chip) Carpenter and Shelly (Carl) Snyder; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kyle) Ellinger, Austin Carpenter, Dylan Pablo and Emma Snyder; sisters, Donna Bunting and Debbie (Dan) Crum; brothers, Steve (Jody) Arthur and Mark (Leslee) Arthur; many other relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Pataskala Church of the Nazarene, 8100 Hazelton Etna Road SW where a Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Northlawn Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 East Broad Street.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020