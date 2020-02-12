Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pataskala Church of the Nazarene
8100 Hazelton Etna Road SW
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pataskala Church of the Nazarene
8100 Hazelton Etna Road SW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Johnson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Johnson Obituary
Frances L. Johnson, age 70, passed away February 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic after long fight with heart complications. Born on June 26, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Raymond and Thelma Arthur. Graduate of Licking Valley High School. Retired from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank after 29 years. Longtime active member of Pataskala Church of the Nazarene where she was on Missionary Council and participated in Bible Study. Fran took great pride in volunteering with The Turbin Project. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Karen Arthur; husband David Johnson; brother-in-law Jack Garber. Survived by children, Wendy (Chip) Carpenter and Shelly (Carl) Snyder; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kyle) Ellinger, Austin Carpenter, Dylan Pablo and Emma Snyder; sisters, Donna Bunting and Debbie (Dan) Crum; brothers, Steve (Jody) Arthur and Mark (Leslee) Arthur; many other relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Pataskala Church of the Nazarene, 8100 Hazelton Etna Road SW where a Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Northlawn Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 East Broad Street.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -