Newark - Frances Romaine Swerline Dressel, 99, of Newark went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1921 in Nevada (Upper Sandusky), OH.

Survivors include five children with more than thirty grandchildren spanning four generations; and her beloved "daughter" caregiver, Nenette.

Private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orville.

Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
