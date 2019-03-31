Services
Francis C. "Butch" Cramer


Newark - Francis C. "Butch" Cramer, age 78, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019.

He was born November 4, 1940 in Newark, Ohio to the late Thomas and Freda (Schentzow) Cramer.

Butch was a kind, caring and compassionate man who at times could be very independent. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and Cleveland Browns fan. For those who knew him best, understood he could be set in his ways at times, but underneath that gruff exterior was a heart of gold.

He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attending car shows on weekends. Besides his grandchildren, his pride and joy, was a 1955 candy apple red Chevrolet Bel Air.

He is survived by his four children, Kevin C. Cramer, Kelly M. (Bret) Floyd, Keila A. (Bryan) Henderson and Brent C. (Lisa) Cramer; a sister, Margaret Kellenbarger; three grandchildren, Jacob (Destiny) Cramer, Brittney Cramer and Tosha (Preston) Wiseman; and one great grandchild, Payton Cramer.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife Fran Cramer; several brothers and sisters; and two grandchildren, Adam Inlow and Mark Brown.

A private inurnment will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Cramer family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Cramer family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 31, 2019
