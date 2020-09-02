Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr.
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr., 88, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church for 2 hours prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Frank died at The Laurels of Heath on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1931, to the late Russell J. and Mary E. (Kristovenski) Luciotti.
Frank, a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church, retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1986 after working many years in logistics and data automation. Prior to this, Frank worked at both the Middleton and Newark Air Force Bases.
He was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran which led to a life of serving other veterans. His inherent desire to help others led to his 30+ years of volunteer service to veterans and veterans' organizations in Licking County and beyond. Frank helped others in countless capacitates: driving veterans to medical appointments, arranging for medical equipment and assistance, or merely offering a friendly smile and greeting to other veterans as they received assistance at the veteran's hospitals. In 2017, Frank was honored for this service as he was one of 20 veterans to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. An honor by which he was truly humbled. Most recently, a casting of Frank's hands was utilized on a statue for a soldier as part of the traveling Korean War Memorial.
Frank's service did not stop there, as he was also very devoted to his Catholic faith and service to the Knights of Columbus. He was a 4th Degree Member of the Bishop J. Ready Knights of Columbus Council 0830, having served as Past Faithful Navigator, Past District Deputy, and Past State Program Director. He was also Past Grand of St. Leonard Knights of Columbus Council 12641, which he was instrumental in forming.
It would be impossible to count the many hours that Frank volunteered in his community through the Veterans and Knights of Columbus organizations. His involvement with both overlapped and he was able to utilize available resources as best fit. He was past commander of the Local Disabled American Veterans
and Moundbuilders Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1060, member of Newark AMVETS, Chalmer P. Wylie Volunteer Advisory Committee, St. Clair Community College, Boy Scouts of America, Moundbuilders Babe Ruth Board of Directors, and drove for Catholic Social Services.
Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Loughman) Luciotti; his children, Donna Bursk, Bobbi (Stanley) Dixon, and Teig (Yvette) Levingston; grandchildren, Kenneth and Michael Bursk, L. Aaron (Destiny) Varble, Philip Varble, Corey, Robert, Mathew, Mark, Mace, and Michael Levingston, and Patti Jean (Shannon) Wadas; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Justin Wadas; sister, Rose Marie Houser; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sons, Frank Luciotti Jr., Krk Levingston, and infant, Rusty Luciotti; his daughters, Kathleen Luciotti and Cheri (Donald) Adams; brother, Russell J. Luciotti Jr.; sister, Rosalie Wentling; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Houser.
In lieu of flowers and due to floral allergies, the family requests memorials in Frank's name be made to the VFW; or the Knights of Columbus St. Leonard Council 12641. Most importantly, Frank would want you to reach out to a veteran and offer these words, "Thank you for your service."
The family would like to thank the staffs of The James Cancer Center, The Laurels of Heath, Interim Home Health & Hospice, and St. Leonard Catholic Church for their dedicated care, support, and the many prayers offered for Frank.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Frank or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
