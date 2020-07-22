Francis Ramon Wilson
NEWARK - A funeral service for Francis Ramon Wilson, 85, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday a Southgate Church of Christ, 1075 S. 30th St. Heath, OH, with Pastor Rob Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.
Ramon passed away July 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 18, 1934, in Columbus, to the late Francis Woodrow and Audrey (Elerick) Wilson.
Ramon was co-owner of Wilson Travel Service for 57 years and enjoyed traveling over the years. He was a member of Southgate Church of Christ, and a 55-year perfect attendance member of Newark Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife, Joan E. (Pickett) Wilson; son, Steven (Marlene) Wilson of Iowa; daughter, Laura (Charles) Davis of Newark, and several grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.