Frank Holter
Johnstown - Frank William Holter, 78, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Troy Kahler and Pastor Keith Troyer officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at LMH and Newark Care and Rehabilitation. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019