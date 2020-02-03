|
|
Frank Laughlin
Hebron - Funeral Services for Frank E. Laughlin, 83, of Hebron, will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Michael Nimocks as celebrant. Burial with full military honors by the Licking Co. Joint Veterans Alliance will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.
Frank passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his son's home in Pataskala. His family was gathered at his side. He was born May 1, 1936 in Morgan County, the son of Thomas and Ora (Love) Laughlin. He was a graduate of Licking Heights High School, class of 1954. He retired after many years of service at Owens Corning Fiberglas in Newark. Frank served honorably in the U.S. Navy, active duty on the U.S.S. Ramsden where he was the weatherman. He also was a Harrison Township trustee for 24 years.
Along with his wife Doris, he was very active in Licking County Right to Life booth each year at the Hartford Fair. He was a Charter member and Melvin Jones Fellow of the Former Kirkersville Lions Club, where he was active each year with the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival. Member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Buckeye Lake.
He is survived by his loving family: his four sons Frank (Billie), Brian (Laura Walser), Patrick (Deborah) Christopher (Sandi); grandchildren Davey Lozier, Brock Rodeniser, Lindsey Hodge, Brittani Wright, Aimee Heiser, Keith Laughlin, Cody Laughlin, Mary Zinn, Grace Laughlin, Ally Potter, BreAnna Laughlin, 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert Ballman, sister-in-law Sigred Ballman; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Sharon Lynn Laughlin, his wife Doris Helen Laughlin on November 29, 2019, three grandsons Frank Ryan Laughlin, William Randall Laughlin and Bryan Lozier; one great-grandchild Haiden Wright.
Frank's family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Frank and the Laughlin family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020