Frank Richard Lacy, Jr.
NEWARK - A graveside service for Frank Richard Lacy, Jr., 70, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Shoemaker officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Frank passed away October 24, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 5, 1949, in Newark, to the late Frank Richard Lacy, Sr. and Ada Mildred (McKee) Lacy.
Frank was a 1967 graduate of Newark High School. He was a 101st Army Airborne Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was a volunteer for the Hanover fire department, Owens Corning Fiberglas fire department, and HAZMAT.
He is survived by his wife Darla (Cunningham) Lacy; daughter, Emily Lacy-Stolte of Newark; sons, Anthony Cunningham of Newark and Adam Cunningham of N.C.; grandchildren, Shashawnnee Stolte, Jr, Kael Stolte, Jaxson Cunningham, and Kayden and Madyson Teague all of Newark; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special cat, Puder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Lacy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019