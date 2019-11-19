|
|
Frank W. Austin
Croton - A funeral service for Frank W. Austin, 70, of Croton will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark with Pastors Dan Hamilton, Rocky Smith and Bruce Hissong officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Friends and family may call 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ.
Frank passed away November 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1949 in Tazewell, VA to the late John S. and Nellie M. (Edmonds) Austin.
He was a 1968 graduate of Northridge High School, attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary and graduated from Mt. Vernon Business School. Frank was a minister at Northside Church of Christ, has done a lot of mission work over the years and was a very giving person who enjoyed serving people.
Frank was an insurance agent for 44 years at Wallace Insurance and Dawson Insurance. He was active in Utica Sertoma. Frank was very devoted to his family, was a collector and loved vintage cars.
He is survived by his wife Nancy S. Wolfe-Austin; brother, Boyd (Beth) Austin of Johnstown; sister, Regina Daniels of Croton; five nephews, Brian (Glenda) Brad, Drew Daniels, Corbin (Stacie) Austin, Chase (Loren) Austin; great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Lindsey, Owen and Della Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona "Lee" Austin; brother, Jerry Austin; brother-in-law, Dave Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH 43055.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019