Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
4427 Marion Rd. NE
Newark, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
4427 Marion Rd. NE
Newark, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Northside Church of Christ
4427 Marion Rd. NE
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Austin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank W. Austin Obituary
Frank W. Austin

Croton - A funeral service for Frank W. Austin, 70, of Croton will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark with Pastors Dan Hamilton, Rocky Smith and Bruce Hissong officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Friends and family may call 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ.

Frank passed away November 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1949 in Tazewell, VA to the late John S. and Nellie M. (Edmonds) Austin.

He was a 1968 graduate of Northridge High School, attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary and graduated from Mt. Vernon Business School. Frank was a minister at Northside Church of Christ, has done a lot of mission work over the years and was a very giving person who enjoyed serving people.

Frank was an insurance agent for 44 years at Wallace Insurance and Dawson Insurance. He was active in Utica Sertoma. Frank was very devoted to his family, was a collector and loved vintage cars.

He is survived by his wife Nancy S. Wolfe-Austin; brother, Boyd (Beth) Austin of Johnstown; sister, Regina Daniels of Croton; five nephews, Brian (Glenda) Brad, Drew Daniels, Corbin (Stacie) Austin, Chase (Loren) Austin; great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Lindsey, Owen and Della Daniels.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona "Lee" Austin; brother, Jerry Austin; brother-in-law, Dave Daniels.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH 43055.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -