Franklin P. Rardain
Heath - Franklin P. Rardain (age 86), long time resident of Heath, OH passed away Tuesday April 21st, 2020. Frank was born November 27, 1933 in Granville, OH to the late Kenneth C. and Alta L. (Gutridge) Rardain. Frank served honorably in the US Navy in the 1950s and returned to work at Owens Corning, where he later retired after 30 years of service. Frank enjoyed hunting and raising his family with his wife Carole by his side for nearly 64 years.
Frank is survived by his wife Carole J. (Billman) and their two children Debra (Raymond) Pastorius of Omaha, NE and Jeffrey (Donna) Rardain of Gahanna, OH; grandchildren, Kelli (Steve) Eck, Karen (Jeff) Willis, Dana (James) Gallick, and Jacob Honick; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Frank is also survived by his sister V. Louise (Kenny) Young; brother Kenneth H. Rardain, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, Solove Research Institute of Columbus, OH.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rardain family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020