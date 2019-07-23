|
Fred A. Wortman
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Fred A. Wortman, 62, of Newark, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, with Pastor Jim Addy officiating.
Fred passed away July 13, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born April 15, 1957, in Newark.
Fred was a member of First Baptist Church of Newark.
He is survived by his son, Eric (Erin) Wortman of Powell; daughter, Stephanie (Jake) Richey of Marysville; brother, Ray (Nancy) Wortman of Newark; grandchildren, Samantha Lee, Sean Wortman, and Jordan Wortman all of Powell, and several aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Doris (Anthony) Wortman.
Published in the Advocate on July 23, 2019