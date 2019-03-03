|
Rev. Fred L. Lippiatt
Newark - A funeral service for Rev. Fred L. Lippiatt, 88 of Newark will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday March 5, 2019 in the sanctuary of Neal Avenue United Methodist Church 12 Neal Avenue with Pastor Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.
Rev. Lippiatt died Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Chapel Grove Inn. He was born October 25, 1930 in Salem, Ohio to Charles A. and Valda (Moore) Lippiatt-Ikirt.
Reverend Lippiatt graduated from Salem High School, Malone College and received a Doctorate in Divinity. He began his ministry career in 1952 following his graduation from Malone College and continued throughout his life having conducted a service last week at Chapel Grove. He had served congregations with the Friends, Nazarene and United Methodist Churches. Locally he served the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church and Newark Plymouth Church. He could be described as a "working soldier of the cross."
He grew up in rural Ohio on a working farm. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and golfing. He earned his Private Pilot's license and also flew remote control airplanes. He was self- taught to play the harmonica and accordion. He also traveled the roads on his motorcycle. He was an avid reader having accumulated a large library. He was always interested in family and took great pride in their activities.
He is survived by two sons, Bruce (Debbie) Lippiatt of Grove City, Dan (Stephanie) Lippiatt of Tipp City; grandchildren, Cory (Crystal) Mason, Cody (Danielle) Mason all of Newark, Aaron (Casey) Lippiatt of Hilliard, Alyssa Lippiatt of Columbia, MD; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Tyler, Isaac, Elijah, Celia Mason, Alexandria, Avery, Lucia Lippiatt; brother, Charles (Judy) Lippiatt of Salem; sister, Faye Heston of Canton; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joyce (Kopka) Lippiatt and daughter, Brenda Mason.
Calling hours will be observed Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street and one hour prior to services at the church.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Activities Fund C/o Chapel Grove Inn, 1400 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056-1099. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
