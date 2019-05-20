|
Fred Palmer
Granville - Mr. Granville, Frederick W. Palmer, 93, passed away May 16, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. He was born in 1925 at 354 N. Granger Street to the late Alpha and Gertrude Palmer.
A 1944 graduate of Granville High School, Fred went to work at the Post Office then entered the Army to serve in WWII where he became a sergeant in Army Corps of Engineers. After his discharge he was employed by Pure Oil, but got his real estate license "just in case". That happenstance turned into a 40 year career in real estate at the corner of 142 E. Broadway in Granville. Fred remained the one constant through many brokers and real estate companies. Knowing everyone in town helped his career, but he was genuinely interested in learning your name and getting to know you.
Fred was very active in civic and fraternal organizations. He was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church, former Commissioner of the Big Red Touchdown Club, American Legion Post 398, served as Board member for Granville Schools and the Licking County Vocational School, All Ohio School Board, Licking County Board of Realtors, M.L.S. Board, National Association of Real Estate Appraisers, Million Dollar Sales Club and Medallion Club.
Fred's 70 plus years of Masonic service include being Past Master of Center Star Lodge #11, F&AM, and former District Deputy Grand Master for the 19th Masonic District, member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Aladdin Temple Shrine, The Order of Eastern Star, Teheran Grotto, and Licking County Shrine Club. He served as his lodge's chaplain for decades and has assisted many other masonic brethren and organizations. His awards and accolades are many, but that was not his motivation. Fred was a true servant.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Patricia and Mish Muir, Paul and Ann Palmer and Penny Szypka; grandchildren and their spouses, Brianna and Russell Rick, Brittany and Tyler Lowe, Drew, James, and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Porter, Emalyn, and Ellis Rick.
A memorial service celebrating Fred's life be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Broadway, Granville with Rev. Janice Hilkerbaumer as celebrant. A masonic service will be conducted prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M. followed by a brief intermission. The family will receive friends in Heritage Hall at the church following the memorial service. Private inurnment will be at Welsh Hills Cemetery in Granville with military honors rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 20, 2019