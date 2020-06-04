Frederick D. "Fritz" Citrone
Newark - Frederick D. "Fritz" Citrone, age 87, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living where he had been a resident. He was born October 21, 1932 in Newark, Ohio to the late Dominic and Dorothy (Maxwell) Citrone.
Fred was a 1950 graduate of Newark High School. After high school, he spent four years in the United States Navy, completing a world tour in 1953-54 on the amphibious assault ship, the USS Tarawa. Ports of call included Japan, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Australia, and Africa. Before and after his military service, he was employed by Owens Corning Fiberglas.
Fred had been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church on Linnville Road in Newark. He spent multiple years as a baseball coach and player. He was also an avid golfer and a faithful visitor to The Red Oak Pub.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol L. (Dr. Gregory P.) Hawker of Circleville; two stepdaughters, Pam (Ross) Shannon of Newark and Barb (Greg) Chapman of Hanover; five grandchildren, Lauren (Nick) Penwell, Matthew (Jessica) Hawker, Chris (Tabitha) Abraham, Amanda Hayes and Paul (Amber) Chapman; eight great-grandchildren, Lexi and Madison Penwell, Zane and Silver Abraham, Parker, Abraham and Violet Hayes, and Cedar Chapman; siblings, Joann Citrone of Newark and Sandy (Robert) Urquhart of Santa Barbara, CA; and a nephew, John Reid of Heath.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Rose Citrone (2011); a brother, Bill Citrone; a sister, Jean Mercer; and beloved dog "Jackie"
A private gathering will take place at the Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service followed by entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frederick's name to The Hope Center, P.O. Box 56, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
The Citrone family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver, Joella Reid, the staff at SharonBrooke Assisted Living, and the care provided by Hospice of Central Ohio.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.
