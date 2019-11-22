Services
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
1925 - 2019
Frederick Johnson Obituary
Frederick Johnson

Newark - A funeral service for Frederick Johnson, 94 of Pickerington, formerly of Newark will be 12:00p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Mr. Johnson passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Amber Park Assisted Living in Pickerington. He was born April 15, 1925 in Newark to the late Charles and Mary (Crabtree) Johnson. Fred worked as a machinist at Roper Manufacturing. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newark.

Survivors include a son, Greg (Karla) Johnson of Pickerington; a grandson, Jim (Jennelle) Johnson of Newark; and three great-grandchildren, Brennin, Brycen, and Brynley Johnson.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen J. Johnson, April 28, 2013; and a sister, Olive Hendershot.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
