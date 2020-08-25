Frederick L. Weaver
Utica - Frederick L. Weaver, 71, of Utica passed away on August 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1949 in Mt. Vernon to the late Owen F. and Opal L. (Smoots) Weaver.
Fred was a lifelong Utica resident. He retired after teaching Mathematics for 30 years at Utica High School and Mt. Vernon Vocational School. He was head coach for men's basketball and assistant football coach at Utica High School. He was a proud member of the NRA and UTK Club.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Delores Weaver of FL; nephews, Derek (Heather) Weaver of NC and Patrick (Tracy) Weaver of PA; great-nephews, Samuel and Nicholas Weaver.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at Law-Baker Funeral Home and South Lawn Cemetery.
