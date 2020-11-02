1/1
Frederick R. Swarner
1932 - 2020
NEWARK - Frederick R. Swarner, 88, of Newark died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born in Pleasantville, OH, September 8, 1932 to the late Raymond F. Swarner and Minnie Culp Swarner. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12-4:00 p.m. at the Newark Maennerchor, 195 W. Orchard Street, Newark, Oh.

Fred graduated from Pleasantville High School and the Ohio State University. He became a realtor in Newark in 1960 for almost 15 years till moving to Palm Beach, Florida, where he opened Total Property Management. He later moved to Georgia where he purchased the Seasons Inn Motel until his final retirement and returned to Ohio.

He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, travelling the United States and internationally, travelling to festivals with his Calliope, and watching high school and college sports. He was active in many civic clubs and organizations throughout Ohio, Florida and Georgia including Boy Scouts, Big Brothers, Lions Club, Jaycees, Rotary, Masonic Temple, Shriners, the Antique Car Club and the Newark Maennerchor. He was Past President of the Licking County Realtors Board and President of the Palm Beach, Florida Certified Management Association.

He is survived by his daughters: Cynthia Elsawy and Cheryl (Steve) Overbey of Newark; grandchildren: Nathan, Jared, and Chad Overbey of Newark; Adam Elsawy (Lyndsi Martin) of Newark, Amber Elsawy of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Amira Elsawy of Columbus, Ohio, and great-grandchildren: Caelan, Jayce and Chad, Jr. Overbey.

Preceded in death besides his parents, the mother of his daughters, Mildred E. Camp Swarner, grandson Jared Overbey, son-in-law Steve Overbey, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edward and Mary Lou Camp Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to The Newark Maennerchor.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Newark Maennerchor,
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
