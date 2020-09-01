Friederike Hawthorne-Eick
Coshocton - Friederike "Rike" (Bemfert) Hawthorne Eick, 85, of Coshocton, Ohio, died August 31, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
She was born September 25, 1934 in Wetzlar, Germany to the late Wilhelm E. and Else (Wenthe) Bemfert. Friederike married Clarence Max Hawthorne February 17, 1953 who preceded her in death on January 23, 1974. She later married Gerald L. Eick June 14, 1980 who also preceded her in death on May 28, 2010. In addition to her parents and former husbands, she is preceded in death by her only sister and brother-in-law Ilse (Bemfert) and Marcelli "Max" Ratyna of Perth, Australia, a grandson David Hawthorne, and one step-daughter, Christy (Eick) Freeman.
Friederike arrived in the United States August 1, 1953, passing all requirements to become an American citizen on November 20, 1957. She was primarily a home-maker during her first marriage. However, during the 1960's she worked part-time at the Montgomery-Ward store on Main Street for several years. Later, she and Gerald Eick owned and operated the former Mug and Jug Tavern on Main Street, later moving it to the Sixth Street location.
Friederike is survived by two sons: Michael (Cynthia) Hawthorne of San Diego, California, Thomas (Patricia) Hawthorne of Coshocton, Ohio, and one daughter: Kristina Hawthorne of Newark, Ohio. Two step-daughters: Kathy (Steve) Urbanovich of Yorba Linda, California and Kandy (Jim) Sampsel of Coshocton, Ohio. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Valley View Cemetery on SR 60, Warsaw. Pastor Mark Granger will officiate. A PA system will be in use to allow for distancing and the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be directed to "Meals on Wheels" in care of the Coshocton Senior Center, 201 Brown's Lane, Coshocton, OH 43812. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com