Gabriele "Gay" Handy
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gabriele "Gay" Handy, 92, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:30 A.M., Thursday, December 10, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will be held in Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Gay died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio
on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born in Gleiwitz, Germany on January 24, 1928, to the late Alfred and Rosa (Fuetterer) Karger.
Gay was retired from the Newark Air Force Base where she worked as a certified solder technician for many years.
Gay, devoted to her faith, was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she volunteered with the St. Cecilia Choir, served with the Ministry of Comfort, and was a member of ARC. She was proud of her German heritage, and loved to visit with others at the Maennerchor, singing with the Damenchor for many years as well.
She is survived by nephews, Joe Karger, Reinhard Karger, and Ralph Martin; and many beloved longtime friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Handy, whom she married in a military chapel in Munich, Germany on October 6, 1949; her brother, Hans Karger; and sisters, Marie Karger and Ruth Martin.
Memorials in Gay's name can be made to Catholic Outreach Ministries, c/o St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
