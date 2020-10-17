Gail Edgar Neighbarger
Newark - Gail Edgar Neighbarger, 87, of Newark, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born October 24, 1932 at home in Burlington Township to the late Leslie and Alice (Hunter) Neighbarger. Gail was a 1951 graduate of Homer High School and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Jean (Houck) on November 16, 1952. They were married 63 years before she passed on October 14, 2016.
Gail retired as a machinist from Cooper Energy Services in Mt. Vernon and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of American Legion Post 92, Knox County Fish and Game Association, Archaeological Society of Ohio, and Central Ohio Two Cylinder Club. Gail enjoyed mowing and working around the family farm, John Deere tractors, attending fairs & camp; festivals, baking, and donating his baked goods to charity auctions and sharing with family and friends. Gail and Jean were always ready for trips to Amish country, attending benefit meals, and breakfasts with Cooper retirees.
Gail is survived by daughter, Cheryl Smoke of Vero Beach, FL, son, Daniel Neighbarger of Newark, daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Goldenberg of Newark, brothers, Leonard (Martha) Neighbarger, Clyde (Maxine) Neighbarger, Warren Neighbarger and David Neighbarger, numerous nieces, nephews, good neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Jean, he was preceded in death by brother, Ray Neighbarger and son-in-law, Larry Smoke.
Gail's family would like to thank the Laurels of Mount Vernon and Hospice of Knox County for everything you did for him.
Memorial donations can be made to American Legion Post 92, 10 S. Washington Street, Utica, Ohio, 43080.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM in South Lawn Cemetery, Utica. Rev. Marvin Haught will officiate.
