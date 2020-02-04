|
Garry D. Morton
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Garry D. Morton, 72, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral from 10-11:30 A.M., Saturday, prior to the service.
Garry died at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on March 4, 1947, to the late James and Dorothy (Barrett) Morton.
Garry attended Licking Valley High School and worked for 40 years with B&O Railroad, retiring from CSX. For many years, Garry was involved with racing, especially enjoying stock cars, drag-racing and traveling around in his dune buggy. Most recently, Garry enjoyed the time spent gardening, tinkering around in his garage, and the frequent trips to Amish country with his loving wife.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret "Molly" (Harris) Morton; his son, William "Bill" (Bonnie) Morton; grandchildren, Meghan, Benjamin, and MacKenzie; great-grandchildren, Carter and Lucie; half-sister, Joyce Andrews; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by his brothers, Dick Grove, Bill Grove, and Fred Grove; brother-in-law, Harry Andrews; mother & father in law, Ralph and Joan Harris; brother in law, Fred Harris; and sister-in-law, Marty Jurden.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020