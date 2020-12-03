Gary A. Bachelor
Newark - Gary A. Bachelor, 70, of Newark, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born June 24, 1950 in Newark, to the late Clyde and Gladys Bachelor.
Gary was a graduate of Newark High School. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing trips with his friends and spending time hunting and enjoying nature on the family farm. He also valued spending time with his five grandchildren. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass and was a lifetime member of the NRA and Ohio Gun Collector's Association.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna (Ashcraft) Bachelor; son, Mike (Sherri)Bachelor; daughter, Bethany Diss; grandchildren, Aaron Bachelor, Tanner Bachelor, Vivian Bachelor, Kameron Diss, Kaleb Diss, and Aunt Georgette Chaconas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Joann Paul, Pauline Lock, Josephine Cheadle; and brother, Wayne Bachelor; and son in-law, Kevin Diss.
Private services will be held at a later date.
