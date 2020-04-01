Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bogumill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Bogumill


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Bogumill Obituary
Gary Bogumill

Appling - Gary David Bogumill, 62, entered into rest on March 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Known for his quick wit and humor, Gary was always entertaining and never knew a stranger. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, scuba diving and his canine babies, Brook and Jasper. Gary is survived by his wife, Cherry DuBose, his father Byron Bogumill (Barbara), his mother Marina Wilson, siblings Kathy Serenko (Jim), Doug Bogumill (Tonya), Shawn Davis, Dennis Bogumill (Kristen), Carol Mercer (Brian), Sarah Wilson-Meyer and special people Barbara Bogumill and Harry Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your local animal shelter. A celebration of Gary's life will be announced later.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -