Gary Bogumill
Appling - Gary David Bogumill, 62, entered into rest on March 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Known for his quick wit and humor, Gary was always entertaining and never knew a stranger. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, scuba diving and his canine babies, Brook and Jasper. Gary is survived by his wife, Cherry DuBose, his father Byron Bogumill (Barbara), his mother Marina Wilson, siblings Kathy Serenko (Jim), Doug Bogumill (Tonya), Shawn Davis, Dennis Bogumill (Kristen), Carol Mercer (Brian), Sarah Wilson-Meyer and special people Barbara Bogumill and Harry Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your local animal shelter. A celebration of Gary's life will be announced later.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020